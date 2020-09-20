Iran terms U.S. as ‘biggest threat’ to world peace

TEHRAN — Tehran has responded to Washington’s “futile efforts” to reinstate the UN sanctions on Iran, saying the U.S. regime is the “biggest threat” to world peace and security.

“As the Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated time and again, the U.S. regime is the biggest threat to world peace and security,” Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“This reality had never been exposed as much it has today when the U.S. is overtly threatening and intimidating the world and ignores UN Security Council resolutions,” it added.

The statement came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that all UN sanctions against Iran were back in effect under the so-called “snapback” mechanism under the Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. exited in May 2018.

“The U.S. secretary of state himself knows well that his claim regarding the reinstatement of UN Security Council sanctions is groundless and invalid and lacks any legal effect,” the Foreign Ministry statement read.

“Therefore, he, using his own notorious method, tries to intimidate other countries by threatening to slap international sanctions on them, which is the best testament to the United States’ admission of failure in its effort at the UN Security Council,” it added.

According to the statement, the U.S. hoped it would bring Iran to the dilemma of submission or collapse by using the so-called “maximum pressure” strategy.

However, it continued, two years on since then, the U.S. is now more isolated than ever in advancing the project of portraying Iran as a security threat.

“Frustrated at having failed to build a consensus against Iran, the U.S. has turned to bullying and holding the international community to ransom,” the statement read.

“At a time when almost all members of the UN Security Council have straightforwardly rejected the United States’ ludicrous approach vis-à-vis UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the U.S. regime is, in line with its unilateral and force-oriented policy, threatening to impose sanctions against world countries for their compliance with international regulations,” it said.

The ministry further said the approach adopted by the current U.S. regime amounts to a big danger to international peace and security as well as an unprecedented threat to the UN and the Security Council.

“This time, the U.S. secretary of state has not only ridiculed all principles of international law and the UN Charter, but also challenges the international community officially and openly, and converts his government’s bullying and recalcitrance from behind-the-scenes actions into an openly flagrant move,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry concluded that Iran will take serious reaction if the U.S. makes any move in line with its threats.

