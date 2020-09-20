New museums added to UNESCO-tagged shrine ensemble in Ardebil

TEHRAN – Five new museums have been added to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, which is located in Ardebil province, northwest Iran.

“Five museums of precious and semi-precious stones, coins, historical documents, earthenware and pottery pieces, and old photographs have been added to the shine ensemble and they will be opening to the public within the next coming days,” CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi as saying on Saturday.

Talking about the restoration work which is currently underway at the complex, the official explained that some 100 billion rials (about $2.3 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) was allocated to a project for leveling of the surrounding area of the historical ensemble.

Some buildings around the complex have been purchased by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department and are being demolished to expand the area around the historical complex, Fallahi added.

Named after Sheikh Safi al-Din, a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic (1253-1334), the Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly-ornamented facades and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

AFM/MG