Iran ranks 4th at IOI 2020

TEHRAN – Iran finished fourth winning three gold medals and a silver medal at the 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2020) which was held in Singapore on September 13 to 19.

Shayan Pardis, Ali Safari, and Kasra Mazaheri won gold medals and Abolfazl Samani won the silver one in the International Olympiad, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

China, the United States, and South Korea ranked first to third, Mehr news agency reported.

The International Olympiad in Informatics is one of several international science Olympiads held annually around the world. Exceptional high school students from various countries compete in the prestigious algorithmic competition to sharpen their informatics skills, such as problem analysis, design of algorithms and data structures, programming, and testing.

Each participating country selects a team of up to four contestants to represent their nation. The team, accompanied by a team leader and deputy leader, will compete in a two-day competition. Each contestant competes individually to maximize their score by solving three algorithmic problems within five hours.

It aims to discover exceptional high school students for their talent in the field of informatics, and foster friendly international relationships among educators, bring the discipline of informatics to the attention of young people.

The IOI 2019 held in Baku, Azerbaijan on August 4 to 11. And the next edition of the competition will be hosted by Singapore onsite, from June 20-27, 2021.

