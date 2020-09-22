Ken Liu’s “Paper Menagerie and Other Stories” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – “The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories” written by the American author of speculative fiction, Ken Liu, has been published in Persian by Fanus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Fardin Tavassolian. This is the first book by Liu to be translated and published in Persian.

With his debut novel, “The Grace of Kings”, taking the literary world by storm, Liu now shares his finest short fiction in “The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories”.

This mesmerizing collection features many of Ken’s award-winning and award-finalist stories, including “The Man Who Ended History: A Documentary”, “Mono No Aware”, “The Waves”, “The Bookmaking Habits of Select Species”, “All the Flavors”, “The Litigation Master and the Monkey King” and the most awarded story in the genre’s history, “The Paper Menagerie”.

Liu has won the Nebula, Hugo, and World Fantasy awards, as well as top genre honors in Japan, Spain, France, and several other places.

Prior to becoming a full-time writer, Ken worked as a software engineer, corporate lawyer, and litigation consultant. Ken frequently speaks at conferences and universities on a variety of topics, including futurism, cryptocurrency, history of technology, bookmaking, the mathematics of origami and other subjects of his expertise.

Ken, who lives with his family near Boston, Massachusetts, is also the translator for Liu Cixin’s “The Three-Body Problem”, Hao Jingfang’s “Vagabonds”, Chen Qiufan’s “Waste Tide”, as well as the editor of “Invisible Planets” and “Broken Stars”, anthologies of contemporary Chinese science fiction.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American author Ken Liu’s book “The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories”.

RM/MMS/YAW