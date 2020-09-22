Iranian artist shortlisted for 2020 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Afsaneh Modiramani has been announced as one of the finalists for Loewe Foundation’s 2020 Craft Prize.

Her work titled “A Little Place to Live” tries to narrate a delicate yet complex story of human life, and the artwork has been made from cotton, wool, and silk.

As for the finalist selection process, a panel of 10 experts was set up in Madrid for two days to assess the entries, and out of nearly 3,000 submissions, the most technically impressive and innovative artists were chosen, according to organizers.

Anthony Marsh from the U.S., Bodil Manz from Denmark, Carla Garcia Durlan from Spain, Darshana Raja from Kenya, David Corvalán from Chile, Despo Sophocleous from Canada, and Edu Tarin from Germany are amongst other craftspeople shortlisted for the prestigious prize.

“This fourth edition will present a range of objects that re-conceptualize conventional artistry skills and techniques, as well as utilize up-cycled materials to advocate for the preservation of the natural world,” the Foundation said.

“The artists behind these works come from diverse backgrounds and locales. Across 18 countries and representing varying experience levels, the finalists display a range of media, from ceramics and sculpture to textiles and drawing.”

The annual Craft Prize was created in 2016 and acted as a tribute to Loewe's start as a collective craft workshop in 1846. Each year the prize awards the artists who are making an important contribution to the evolution of their craft. Creative director and creator of the Craft Prize, Jonathan Anderson stated, “Craft is the essence of Loewe. As a house, we are about craft in the purest sense of the word. That is where our modernity lies, and it will always be relevant.”

AFM/MG