Fargad Ghaemi officially joins Al Rayyan of Qatar

TEHRAN - Iran national volleyball team outside spiker Farhad Ghaemi was officially unveiled as Qatari club Al Rayyan player on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old player had joined the Persian Gulf Arab country in April.

Ghaemi will be one of the main Iranian players at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Al Rayyan have also signed former France opposite Antonin Rouzier.

Al Rayyan are a professional Volleyball team based in Al Rayyan, iranvolleyball.com reported.

Al Rayyan compete in the Qatari Volleyball League. The Qatari team participated in the 2012 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship held in Qatar after winning the Heir Apparent Cup.

The best achievement for the Al Rayyan volleyball team was in 2014 when they finished in second place in the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.