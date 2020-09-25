Eight museums, featuring Sacred Defense scenes, relics inaugurated

TEHRAN – A total of eight museums dedicated to the Sacred Defense (the 1980-1988 Iraqi imposed war) were inaugurated across the country during a ceremony through a video conference on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan; Majlis speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf; chief of staff of the armed forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri; and Brigadier General Bahman Kargar, CHTN reported.

The museums are located in the provinces of Ardebil, Alborz, Ilam, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Qom, and Markazi.

Ghalibaf and Kargar were amongst the officials who delivered speeches at the ceremony which was held to commemorate the Sacred Defense Week (started September 21). The officials emphasized the need to preserve the values of the Sacred Defense era such as the continuation of the path of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution with the use of existing capacities such as museums, the report said.

“Till the year 1404 (starting March 2025) at least one museum dedicated to the Sacred Defense will be inaugurated in each provincial capital,” Kargar noted.

The museums are equipped with the state-of-the-art visual system including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contributes to its charm.

The re-creation of the liberation of the city of Khorramshahr by the means of virtual exhibits and video projections is amongst the main features of the museums. A strategic port city in western Iran, Khorramshahr fell into Iraqi hands on October 26, 1980. It recaptured by Iranian forces on May 24, 1982.

