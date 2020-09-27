“My Sister, the Serial Killer” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Nigerian-British writer Oyinkan Braithwaite’s novel “My Sister, the Serial Killer” has been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Sahar Qadimi.

“Korede is bitter. How could she not be? Her sister, Ayoola, is many things: the favorite child, the beautiful one, possibly sociopathic. And now Ayoola’s friend is dead,” the book says.

Korede’s practicality is the sisters’ saving grace. She knows the best solutions for cleaning blood, the trunk of her car is big enough for a body, and she keeps Ayoola from posting pictures of her dinner to Instagram when she should be mourning her “missing” friend. Not that she gets any credit.

Korede has long been in love with a kind, handsome doctor at the hospital where she works. She dreams of the day when he will realize that she’s exactly what he needs.

But when he asks Korede for Ayoola’s phone number, she must reckon with what her sister has become and how far she’s willing to go to protect her.

Sharp as nails and full of deadpan wit, Oyinkan Braithwaite’s deliciously deadly debut is as fun as it is frightening.

Oyinkan Braithwaite is a graduate of Creative Writing and Law from Kingston University. Following her degree, she worked as an assistant editor at Kachifo, a Nigerian publishing house, and has been freelancing as a writer and editor since.

In 2014, she was shortlisted as a top-ten spoken-word artist in the Eko Poetry Slam, and in 2016 she was a finalist for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize. She lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

“My Sister, the Serial Killer” is being translated into 30 languages and has also been optioned for film.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Oyinkan Braithwaite’s novel “My Sister, the Serial Killer”.

