Shahintab to lead Iran basketball at Tokyo Olympics

TEHRAN – Mehran Shahntab will lead Iran national basketball team at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a session which was held in the basketball federation’s headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday, the technical committee of the federation selected the 54-year-old as Iran coach in Tokyo.

Shahintab helped Iran book a place at the Olympics for the third time in the competition held in China last year.

Shayesteh Motesharrei and Nika Beyk-Liklee also remained as Iran’s women basketball and 3x3 teams’ coaches, respectively.

Iran's men basketball team last reached the Olympics at Beijing 2008, losing all five games and finishing 11th out of 12 teams but Ramin Tabatabaei, head of the federation, has said the Persians are aiming to qualify for the Tokyo’s quarters for the first time ever.