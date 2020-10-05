‘Red pearl’ harvest begins in South Khorasan

Farmers in Sivjan village, South Khorasan province, are harvesting jujube, which is known as “red pearl” in the region. The eastern province accounts for 98 percent of the total jujube production of the country. Some seven thousand tons of jujube is predicted to be harvested this year. Jujube has been proven to have calming effects on brain and nervous system. Jujubes are a powerhouse of essential vitamins and antioxidants.