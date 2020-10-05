David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by American writer David Grann has been published in Persian by Tadaei Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mohammad Alavi.

“In the 1920s, the richest people per capita in the world were members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma,” the book says.

After oil was discovered beneath their land, the Osage rode in chauffeured automobiles, built mansions and sent their children to study in Europe.

Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed off. The family of an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart, became a prime target. One of her relatives was shot. Another was poisoned. And it was just the beginning, as more and more Osage were dying under mysterious circumstances, and many of those who dared to investigate the killings were themselves murdered.

As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case, and the young director, J. Edgar Hoover, turned to a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to try to unravel the mystery. White put together an undercover team, including a Native American agent who infiltrated the region, and together with the Osage began to expose one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history.

David Grann is a New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning staff writer at the New Yorker magazine.



“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” documented one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history.

Described by Dave Eggers in the New York Times Book Review as a “riveting” work that will “sear your soul,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” was a finalist for the National Book Award and a winner of the Edgar Allen Poe Award for best true crime book, a Spur Award for best work of historical nonfiction, and an Indies Choice Award for best adult nonfiction book of the year.

A New York Times bestseller, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was named one of the best books of the year by the Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Time, Entertainment Weekly and other publications. Amazon named “Killers of the Flower Moon” the single best book of the year.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American writer David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

