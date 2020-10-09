Valladolid festival picks “The Wasteland”, “180° Rule”

TEHRAN – Iranian films “The Wasteland” by Ahmad Bahrami and “180° Rule” by Farnush Samadi will be competing in the 65th Valladolid International Film Festival running in the Spanish city from October 24 to 31.

“The Wasteland”, which is an entry to the official section, is about an old brick manufacturing factory that is going to be shut down, and all that matters to the factory supervisor is to keep his lover unharmed.

The film won the Orizzonti award for best film at the 77th Venice Film Festival in September, while it also received the Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation Award of the festival.

Other films in the official sections include “It Snows in Benidorm” by Isabel Coixet from Spain, “The Disciple” by Chaitanya Tamhane from India, “Josep” by Aurel from France, Spain and Belgium, and “Nowhere Special” by Uberto Pasolini from Italy and Romania.

“180° Rule” will be screened in the Meeting Point section. The movie features a tragedy that strikes at the heart of a wedding in the mountains overlooking Tehran.

In “180° Rule”, a teacher from Tehran makes a choice that changes her family’s structure and puts her on a painful path to atonement.

Actress Sahar Dowlatshahi gives an extraordinary performance emphasizing the violence of the patriarchal strictures endured by mothers. Her silence speaks volumes and its impact is devastating.

The film’s title is a cinematic principle for maintaining a spatial balance between two characters on the screen.

“The Best Is Yet to Come” by Jing Wang from China, “Eeb Allay Ooo” by Prateek Vats from India and “This Is My Desire” by Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri from Nigeria are among other films competing in the Meeting Point section.

Photo: A scene from “The Wasteland” by Ahmad Bahrami.

RM/MMS/YAW