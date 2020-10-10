Navy to unveil Dena destroyer, Saba minesweeper within two months

TEHRAN – The Iranian Navy will unveil some of its homegrown products including Dena destroyer and Saba minesweeper within the next two months, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has said.

Speaking with Tasnim on Saturday, Khanzadi also said Iran’s first homegrown auxiliary ship, named “Persian Gulf”, will be unveiled within the next two months.

The auxiliary ship is capable of sailing around the globe three times without being refueled, he said.

The non-stop navigation capability would greatly contribute to “defense and security stability” in the region, the commander added.

Khanzadi said the homegrown auxiliary ship can carry several military choppers and drones, and is equipped with a combination of missile systems and weapons fit for long journeys in ocean.

The commander underlined that the Iranian Navy’s power serves maritime security in the region and the world.

In remarks last month, Khanzadi said his forces are ready to respond to any kind of threat, but “we fully respect the territorial integrity of neighboring, friendly countries.”

He made the remarks after a three-day joint military exercise held in Iran’s southern waters.

The message of the war game was “power, peace, and security”, the rear admiral pointed out.

The enemies know that if they act mischievously, they will receive a decisive reaction, Khanzadi said, adding, “They are concerned and they are trying to convey their concern, through the media outlets they own, to the nations of the region to make it a collective concern.”

The Navy chief also warned the enemies of the consequences of trying to invade Iran’s territory through water, saying, “We are capable of thwarting the conspiracies.”

