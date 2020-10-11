Commodities valued at over $221m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- More than 543,582 tons of commodities worth over $221 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department reported.

As reported, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 195,262 tons of various products worth close to $99 million were traded in the past week.

On this trading floor, 187,340 tons of steel, 5,520 tons of aluminum, 70 tons of copper, tons MT of molybdenum concentrates, tons MT of precious metal concentrates, 660 tons of zinc ingot as well as 40 tons of lead ingot were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 346,891 tons of different commodities with the total value of $125 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 87,100 tons of VB feed stock, 114,258 tons of bitumen, 73,083 tons of polymer products, 37,322 tons of chemical products, 23,000 tons of lube cut oil, 2,712 tons of insulation, 2,226 tons of base oil, 1,500 tons of coke, 150 tons of argon as well as 7,200 tons of sulfur were traded.

Moreover, the agricultural trading floor of the IME played host to trading of 100 kg of saffron threads.

Furthermore, 1,429 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of the IME.

As previously reported, more than 3.585 million tons of commodities worth over $1.56 billion were traded at IME in September.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

In late April, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

