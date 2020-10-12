Nicaraguan envoy visits Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran

TEHRAN – Nicaraguan Ambassador Isaac Lenin Bravo Jaen has paid a visit to Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation.

He also held a meeting with the director of the foundation, Alireza Tabesh, and discussed plans to expand relations in the film industry between the two countries, the foundation announced on Monday.

Tabesh pointed to the 120-year-long history of the Iranian cinema and briefed the diplomat about the structure of the film industry and specialized film organizations in Iran.



He announced the foundation’s readiness to hold mutual specialized meetings on cinema as well as to work on joint film projects with Nicaraguan filmmakers.

Bravo Jaen also gave details about the motion picture industry in his country, and said that Nicaraguan people are interested in Iranian films and are highly eager to learn more about Iranian culture.

He also said that his country is keen to expand cultural relations with Iran.

Photo: Farabi Cinema Foundation director Alireza Tabesh (L) and Nicaraguan Ambassador Isaac Lenin Bravo Jaen meet in Tehran on October 11, 2020. (FCF)

MMS/YAW