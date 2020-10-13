Waterfalls, canyon, wetland and oak trees added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN – Twelve natural spots and landscapes in the northern province of Mazandaran have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage List.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscription on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the province.

An ancient walnut tree, Ab Morad and Kalireh waterfalls, Hessel wetland, and old oak trees in various cities and villages across the province are among the properties added to the National Heritage list.

The list also includes Shorshori canyon, Zangian cave, a habitat of lilium ledebourii flowers, and an old plantain tree.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers, while it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

