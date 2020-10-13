TEDPIX gains 132 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 132 points to 1.579 million on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 11.522 billion securities worth 109.838 trillion rials (about $2.615 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index gained 522 points and the second market’s index climbed 1,530 points.

TEDPIX rose 2.5 percent during the past Iranian week, while it had dropped seven percent in the week ended on October 2.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18.

The index dropped 5.7 percent in the week ended on September 25, and four percent in the week ended on September 11, while it had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

