Next U.S. president will have to reconsider failed ‘max pressure’ campaign on Iran: expert

TEHRAN — A U.S. affairs expert believes Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy on Iran has failed to achieve its goals and whoever wins the November 3 presidential election in the U.S. will have to reconsider the failed policy.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Foad Izadi said any U.S. presidential candidate should change the policy, because the U.S. government had the fantasy that, as a result of the maximum pressure, the Islamic Republic of Iran will either collapse or give up.

The nuclear agreement, endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, was signed between Iran, the United States, Britain, Germany, France, the European Union, Russia, and China on July 14, 2018. However, U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal on May 8, 2018, and returned sanctions and imposed new harsh ones.

On May 8, 2019, exactly one year after the U.S. abandoned the deal, Tehran said its “strategic patience” is over and began to partially reduce its commitments to the agreement at bi-monthly intervals.

Finally, on January 5 of this year, Iran issued a statement announcing suspension of all limits under the JCPOA.

“Everyone can see that none of the two goals has been achieved,” Izadi said.

The expert added that Iran is progressing regardless of the sanctions, and the greater the progress of Iran, including the nuclear field, the greater the U.S. concern will be.

He maintained that the result of the U.S. presidential election will be a win-win for Iran.

“If Trump will be re-elected as president of the United States, he would accelerate the decline of the U.S., which is in favor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and if Joe Biden will be elected as U.S. president, the sanctions that Trump had imposed on Iran would be decreased, which would also benefit the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he commented.

Izadi also said that Biden was not a friend of Iran and during Barack Obama’s first term as president, he played the most important role in imposing sanctions on Iran.

He added that Democrats are more intelligent in building consensus against Iran than Republicans and, given that both the American candidates work against Iran, it is not a good option for Iran to wait for the outcome of the election.

