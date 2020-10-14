Mehdi Rahamti hangs up his gloves

TEHRAN – Former Iran national team goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati announced his retirement from football.

The custodian called time on his 23-year spell at football on Wednesday.

Rahmati started his long journey in Iranian football club Fajr Sepasi in 2000 and played in Sepahan (two stints), Esteghlal (three stints), Mes Kerman, Paykan and Shahr Khodro since then.

He was part of Iran national football team in 2004 AFC Asian Cup but remained an unused substitute. Rahmati won the 2004 West Asian Football Federation Championship in Jordan with Iran. He was again part of the team in 2007 AFC Asian Cup but did not play any match.

Rahmati represented Iran at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifications and 2011 AFC Asian Cup qualification as well.

He announced his retirement from international duty in 2013 after a dispute with Iran coach Carlos Queiroz.

Rahmati made 76 caps for Iran national football team from 2004 to 2013.

He joined Shahr Khodro from Esteghlal last year on a two-year contract and was appointed as the team’s coach in late August as Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh’s replacement. He headed the team in the 2020 AFC Champions League, where the Mashhad based team failed to book a place in the next stage.

Rahmati penned a three-year contract with Shahr Khodro on Tuesday.