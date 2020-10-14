Missile fired strikes Iran’s border province of East Azarbaijan

TEHRAN – An official in East Azarbaijan has said that a missile fired by the warring sides in Nogorno-Karabakh conflict has struck Heris County, 70 kilometers northeast of Tabriz on Tuesday.

East Azarbaijan Deputy Governor-General Aliyar Rastgou said that a missile fell on the farmlands of Aqa-Alilou village in Heris County, Fars reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, a drone crashed in the farmlands of the border County of Parsabad.