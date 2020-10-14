Funeral held in Sari for five martyrs of Syrian war

TEHRAN – A funeral procession was held on Wednesday for five martyrs who lost their lives in the Syrian village of Khan Tuman while defending the people of Syria against Takfiri terrorists.

The ceremony, which was held in Sari, the capital of Mazandaran Province, commemorated martyrs Reza Hajizadeh, Ali Abedini, Mohammad Belbasi, Hassan Rajaeifar and Mahmoud Radmehr.

The martyrs’ bodies were discovered in an operation to find the remains of the victims of the war in Khan Tuman.

MH/PA