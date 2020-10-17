Chest-beating ritual in Hamedan added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN – Sineh-Zani (chest-beating) ritual, which is held during the mourning month of Muharram in the city of Mohajeran, Hamedan province, has recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscription on Thursday in a letter to the governor-general of the province.

Iranians, who are mostly Shia Muslims, hold special ceremonies during the first ten days of the lunar month of Muharram to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his 72 loyal companions.

Each city has its special ceremony and ritual during Muharram including Tazieh, a passion play inspired by historical and religious narrations; Sineh-Zani; and Nazri, food offerings.

In the chest-beating ritual, hundreds of men, all clad in black, congregate in Hosayniyas (places used for religious mourning ceremonies) or streets to beat on their chests according to the rhythm of a sung eulogy.

Twelve more items including the skill of cooking yogurt stew and carrot and Ghazyaghi Ash, and the skill of baking Gerdeh bread and Kelva sweets were also added to the National Heritage list.

The list also includes the skill of weaving Nahavand carpets, thanksgiving ritual, and making Faludeh syrup.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. It was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC. Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna Mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

