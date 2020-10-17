IranAir to resume Tehran- Cologne service as of Oct. 30

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier IranAir is scheduled to resume flights to Cologne, Germany, as of October 30.

This flight, bearing No. 729, leaves Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 17:40 on Fridays every week and arrives at Cologne Airport at 21:00 local time, the Airlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Thursday, Mehr reported.

The return flight will be operated on the same day with flight number 728 at 22:30 local time from Cologne airport and will land at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 6:15 am on Saturday.

With the Covid-19 outbreak, IranAir canceled many flights including to Cologne and vice versa for several months.

IranAir operates flights to three airports in Frankfurt, Cologne, and Hamburg weekly, according to the flag carrier. The airline also operates flights to England, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Austria, and the UAE.

AFM/MG