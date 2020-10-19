 PLO leader Saeb Erekat in ‘critical’ condition

Prominent Palestinian leader Saeb Erekat is in a critical condition and his health has deteriorated as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19-related complications, al Jazeera reported.

Erekat, 65, was moved from his home in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho to Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital on Sunday.



The longtime chief Palestinian negotiator, who is Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), tested positive for the coronavirus on October 8.