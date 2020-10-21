Leader: Muslims to never accept humiliation of compromising with Zionist regime

TEHRAN – Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime, according to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“If the US thinks they can solve the region’s problem in this way, they are wrong,” the Twitter account of the Leader, which is run by his office, wrote on Tuesday night.

“The status of any regime that negotiates with the usurping Zionist regime will be shaken before its nation,” it added.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed controversial deals to normalize ties with Israel at the White House.

The agreements were signed between the Emirati and Bahraini foreign ministers, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. U.S. President Donald Trump also penned his blessing into the accords.

All Palestinian factions have censured the peace deal as a stab in the back of the oppressed nation. The agreement has also drawn angry reactions from Muslim countries and other supporters of the Palestinian cause against the Israeli occupation.

Iran has also condemned in the strongest terms the normalization deals between the two Arab countries and Israel. Following the normalization of ties between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, President Hassan Rouhani warned the UAE against giving Israel a foothold in the region.

“The rulers of the United Arab Emirates should know that they have gone in the wrong direction if they think that they can buy security for themselves by getting closer to the enemies of Islam and Iran,” the president said, warning that “unfortunately, the United Arab Emirates has made a big mistake and we hope it would change its wrong tack. We warn them against giving Israel a foothold in the region, then they will be treated differently.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the move was just an election show for the U.S. president.

“This was a show, for God’s sake,” Zarif told Fareed Zakaria last month at a virtual event sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations. “We all know that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have had relations with Israel for the past fifteen years.”

“So let’s not joke with each other. This was—this was just a photo op for President Trump to get his vote up in certain states where he was in trouble,” he said.

Zarif added that the agreements did not serve any other purpose, so “let’s not put more meat into something that didn’t have much meat other than a photo.”

MH/PA