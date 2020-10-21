Leader has given three heads of govt. branches ‘full authority’ to overcome problems: official

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has given the heads of the three branches of government a “full authorization” to do what is needed to be done to overcome the current difficulties, according to Mohsen Rezaee, the secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council.

“The Leader of the Revolution has created a good opportunity in this circumstances, giving the heads of the three branches a permission to make decisions at their joint meetings with full authorization to overcome the current circumstances in the country,” Rezaee was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying in an interview with the national TV.

Rezaee expressed regret over the failure of the heads of the three branches of government in taking advantage of the opportunity that the Leader provided them with.

“If the heads of the branches take their joint meeting seriously, strengthen their secretariat, and make use of the economists’ views, they will soon succeed in running the country and the capital and stock market will be saved,” Rezaee pointed out.

He went further to say, “The heads of the branches should hire at least seven economists in the secretariat because the heads of braches lack the necessary expertise in economics, and even if they had the expertise, they would disagree. The heads of the branches should take the joint meeting seriously and hold more of these meetings.”

SM/PA