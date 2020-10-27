Yemeni minister of youth, sports assassinated in Sana’a

Yemen says Minister of Youth and Sports Hassan Zaid has been killed in an assassination operation carried out by criminal elements affiliated with Saudi-led aggressors.

In a statement carried by al-Masirah television network, the Yemeni Interior Ministry announced that Zaid was shot while driving with his daughter in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, on Tuesday.

The assassination operation claimed the minister’s life and injured his daughter, it added, Press TV reported.

The targeted killing of Zaid is a criminal act, which is part of the aggressors' schemes to remove Yemeni national figures, the ministry said, noting that an investigation was underway to bring criminals to justice.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel described Zaid as an important leader of Yemen’s Houthi Ansaruallh movement.

So far, no group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.