Most decorated Iranian Paralympian says sport serves as remedy

TEHRAN – Ghader Modabber rose to create a name that many will live to remember. The most decorated Iranian Paralympian says that sport plays a great role in his treatment these days.

He has won five gold medals and a bronze in two Paralympic Games.

Modabber has been a pioneer in the Paralympic sport and has inspired and paved the way for the Iranian para athletes in the Paralympics.

It is 24 years since the Atlanta 1996 Paralympics, where the 51-year-old para athlete created a legacy for Paralympic sport in Iran.

Modabbar claimed three gold medals in Atlanta in the Men's shot put, discus throw and javelin throw F51.

Four years later, he took two more gold medals and a bronze. The Ardabil-born athlete seized two golds at the Men's shot put and discus throw F52 and a bronze at the Men's javelin throw F52.

“I am exercising for many years and it works as a way to relieve my pain. The sport is the best remedy for the people with disabilities,” said the disabled war veteran.

Modabber believes that the Iranian para athletes should be encouraged to participate in the training camps.

“We have so many talented para athletes and they can shine in the Paralympics but they need to be supported,” he said.

Coronavirus has shut down many sports events around the world.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 has caused that we stay home. The virus should be completely eradicated as soon as possible since the disabled people need to stay healthy with the sport,” Modabber added.

Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has recently unveiled his bust in recognition of his efforts in the Paralympic sport. Ghader Modabber can become a role model for the new generation.