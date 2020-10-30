Iran’s peace initiative aims to establish ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Araghchi says

TEHRAN - Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for political affairs, said on Friday that Iran is seeking to establish a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Araghchi, who was on a regional tour of many countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh war, arrived in Yerevan on Thursday night to present an Iranian initiative to help end the deadly Azerbaijan-Armenia war. The deputy foreign minister met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday.

Upon his arrival in Yerevan, Araghchi said attacking civilians is unacceptable and that “the path to peace should be opened” as soon as possible. He also noted that Iran’s initiative is intended to pave the way for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We had very intensive and fruitful talks in Baku and Moscow, and we are going to hold talks with the Armenian authorities all about finding a solution for peace,” Araghchi said. “Now is a very sensitive time, and a decision must be made as soon as possible to establish peace and a path to peace must be opened.”

He added, “The death toll is rising and this is regrettable. Attacks on civilians are not acceptable at all. We believe that the path should be opened for peace as soon as possible, and the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran can open this path.”

The deputy foreign minister went further to say, “Iran is in the neighborhood of both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. And both countries have their nationals living in Iran in peace alongside their Iranian compatriots. And our position has always been balanced.”

During his meeting with Mnatsakanyan, the Iranian President’s special envoy presented the Islamic Republic’s initiative to the Armenian foreign minister to overcome the situation and establish a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has the necessary capacity for cooperation, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as a result of the war between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and security issues in the region. Both sides expressed concern over the transfer of international terrorists from West Asia to the region, calling it a serious threat to the entire region.

In Yerevan, Araghchi presented Iran's initiative to deescalate tensions and establish a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, the Armenian foreign minister noted that Iran's approaches to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are being closely examined.

For his part, Mnatsakanyan reiterated that Armenia understands Iran’s concerns about the new security threats in the region and it will take advantage of Iran’s role in preserving stability and peace in the region.

Araghchi began his tour on Tuesday morning by visiting Iran-Azerbaijan border areas and then left Tabriz for Baku, announcing that his tour was aimed to present Iran’s initiative to help end the Azerbaijan-Armenia war.

“The main purpose of the visit is to present the proposed initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve this conflict and achieve a lasting peace between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and, consequently, the region,” said Araghchi, adding that the “initiative is capable of bringing the situation to lasting peace and put an end to the existing disagreements and, of course, the occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

According to Araghchi, the Iran peace initiative includes several important parts such as ending the Azerbaijani territories' occupation and protecting minority rights and human rights. The initiative also includes the necessity of preserving the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries in the region.

