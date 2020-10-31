Bosnia welcomes all-out expansion of ties with Iran

TEHRAN- In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Reza Qelichkhan, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija described Iran as a great and historic country and said that his country welcomes expansion of ties with Iran in all fields.

Putting emphasis on the significance of developing relations between the two countries, the Bosnian official said, “We hope that we will see the presence of the Iranian traders and businessmen in Bosnia-Herzegovina as soon as the coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted”, IRNA reported.

Iranian ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina for his part emphasized the role of the chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the expansion of ties between the two sides, and said, “The two countries have a good relationship and I hope that we will witness the exchange of political and economic delegations between the two sides like before as soon as the pandemic restrictions are eased.”

He said, “Laying the ground by the two counties’ governments for the facilitation of the two sides’ private sectors’ cooperation is a necessity, and we hope that we can do this through mutual cooperation”.

MA/MA