Iran holds 13th National Paralympic Day

TEHRAN - Iran celebrated the 13th National Paralympic Day at the National Olympic and Paralympic Academy in Tehran on Saturday.

In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this edition was held virtually.

Head of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, NPC Secretary General Mohammad Tabe and head of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian attended the ceremony.

Iran first celebrated the National Paralympic Day in 2003 and was included in the National Calendar by a Presidential order in 2016.

The main goals of the National Paralympic Committee are to introduce the Paralympic Movement to the Iranian society, contribute to the inclusion of people with disabilities, change attitudes towards people with disabilities and provide them with social opportunities.