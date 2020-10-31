DOK Leipzig screens Iran’s “Autumn Winds, Spring Winds” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Sadeq Javadi-Nikjeh’s short animated movie “Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves” has been screened at the 63rd DOK Leipzig, a German festival for documentary and animated films.

The movie produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) is about a boy who sets out on an arduous journey to his friend. A dove and a horse help him reach his destination. The film is based on an Iranian children’s book.

The DOK Leipzig opened on October 26 and comes to an end today by announcing the winners.

The short animated and documentary films in the International Competition are being judged by a jury that includes the Moroccan director, Randa Maroufi. Her documentary film “Ceuta’s Gate” was shown in this section at the DOK Leipzig in 2019.

Annegret Richter, the managing director of AG animated film, is another member of the jury.

An IIDCYA platform is currently screening “Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves” online. The screening program has been underway since October 28 and will run until November 11.

“Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin won the Golden Dove for best animated film at the 62nd DOK Leipzig in 2019. The movie was also produced at the IIDCYA.

The Switzerland-based Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi was a member of the jury for the Interreligious Section of the 62nd DOK Leipzig.

Photo: “Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Doves” by Iranian director Sadeq Javadi-Nikjeh.

MMS/YAW