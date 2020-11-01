Senior officer says Iran to give ‘crushing’ response to any threat

TEHRAN – A senior officer has said that the enemies will receive a firm response if they do any military adventure against Iran.

Brigadier-General Ahmadreza Pourdastan, the head of the Army’s Strategic Studies, also said all air, land, and marine equipment of the armed forces are being manufactured by Iranian experts.

Pourdastan went on to say that the armed forces have created the necessary defense capability in proportion to the threats.

He assured the Iranian nation that armed forces in the Army, Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) and the police are highly prepared and are closely monitoring any threat posed by the enemies, according to al-manar.com.

