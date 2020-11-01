Air sports in Yazd

TEHRAN – Autumn is the best season for Paragliding in the city of Yazd in central of Iran, and the sportspersons have gathered in the city for the air sport.

Paragliding is the most popular air sport and climatic conditions are the most important factor for any air sports.

Air sports are governed internationally by Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) and at the national level by aero clubs such as the National Aeronautics Association and the Royal Aero Club.

