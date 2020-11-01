Ahmad Khatami replaces Ayatollah Yazdi in Guardian Council

TEHRAN – In a decree issued on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Hojatoleslam Ahmad Khatami as a member of the Guardian Council.

Following the resignation of Ayatollah Yazdi from the council due to his physical disabilities and old age, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Ahmad Khatami as a member of the oversight body, according to the information office of the Leader.

“Considering that Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Mohammad Yazdi has resigned from the Guardian Council due to physical disabilities and old age after a long time of valuable presence at various responsibilities in the Islamic Republic as well as membership in the Guardian Council, I appoint you as a member of Guardian Council appreciating Ayatollah Yazdi’s efforts,” the Leader said in his decree.

MM/PA