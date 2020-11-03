Bushehr Province’s date exports up 30% in 7 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Export of dates from Iran’s southwestern Bushehr Province during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) has increased 30 percent compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Abolqasem Mohammadzadeh, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for trade promotion affairs, announced that Bushehr has exported 13,000 tons of dates during the mentioned period of time.

He put the country’s exports of dates at 130,000 tons in the seven-month period.

Mohammadzadeh mentioned India, Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia, and Iraqi Kurdistan as the major export destinations of Bushehr Province’s dates.

Every year, up to 1.2 million tons of various types of dates are produced in the country, making it the second-largest producer in terms of production and area under cultivation and the fifth largest exporter.

Iranian dates are being exported to India, Southeast Asia, CIS countries, Eurasia, Russia, and Europe.

