Rouhani congratulates Muslim leaders on birthday of Prophet Mohammad

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has sent separate messages to the leaders of Islamic countries, congratulating them on the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The president emphasized that the life of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) has always been illuminating the path of mankind in the dark and guiding it to the high spiritual and luminous horizons of humanity, according to the official website of the president.

“Following the path and tradition of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the use of the Qur'an and his heavenly miracles, can be a way for human beings to face all kinds of problems, differences, and misfortunes in the world,” Rouhani said in his congratulatory messages.

He added, “The Holy Prophet of Islam is a model of morality and mercy for the worlds, and insulting such a noble person is an insult to values, morality, and freedom, and support for the insulters, support for vileness and desecration will mean supporting extremism. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such an act, and we expect Islamic countries to condemn such foolish acts.”

President Rouhani also expressed hope that thanks to this blessed birthday, “we would be able to accelerate the fight against COVID-19 and witness the eradication and treatment of coronavirus worldwide.”

“I am confident that with each other's help, the difficult days that this devastating disease has befallen the world will soon be over and the health and prosperity of life will return to all humanity, especially the people of Islamic countries,” the president noted.

SM/PA