TEDPIX gains 26,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 26,029 points to 1.29 million on Wednesday.

Over 5.867 billion securities worth 54.328 trillion rials (about $1.293 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index gained 21,471 points and the second market’s index climbed 43,132 points.

The index had fallen 124,000 points, or 9.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on October 30).

MA/MA