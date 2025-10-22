National Nurses Week to be marked

TEHRAN – National Nurses Week will be observed throughout the country with the theme of ‘Iran, the heart of the nurse’, from October 24 to 30.

During the week, various national programs will be held. The event’s main objective is to appreciate hardworking nurses, promote their scientific knowledge, and motivate them to provide better services to patients.

Each day of the week will focus on a specific topic.

Friday, October 24, ‘Nurse, physical and spiritual health’

Saturday, October 25, ‘Nursing, sacrifice and martyrdom’

Sunday, October 26, ‘Nurse, science, research’

Monday, October 27, ‘Nurse, manifestation of knowledge and service at the bedside’. It is the National Day of Nurses, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zeinab (SA). The Day is celebrated annually on Jumada al-Awwal 5 [the fifth lunar month on the Islamic calendar]

Tuesday, October 28, ‘Nursing, honoring senior nurses’

Wednesday, October 29, ‘Community-based nursing, playing a role in promoting public health’

Thursday, October 30, ‘Family, supportive of nursing community’

International Nurses Day (IND) is celebrated annually on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Building on the success of the 2024 IND theme, The Economic Power of Care, the 2025 theme shifted focus to the health and well-being of nurses. This theme underscored the critical role a healthy nursing workforce plays in strengthening economies, improving health systems, and ensuring better outcomes for communities worldwide.

President honors nurses

In November 2024, President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored the vital role of healthcare professionals in the country, while emphasizing a commitment to fairness and support for vulnerable populations.

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony celebrating the contributions of nurses.

In his speech, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of taking an informed, scientific approach to national issues, highlighting teamwork and collective responsibility.

“We are all one team,” he said, “and if we work together, we can achieve progress.” He expressed gratitude for the work of nurses and other healthcare workers, acknowledging their role in improving the nation’s well-being.

The president used the event to articulate his vision of social justice, particularly in healthcare, pledging government support to those often overlooked.

“We’re committed to advancing fairness in our institutions,” Pezeshkian stated, “especially for the underprivileged.

Our duty is to ensure that resources and attention go to those who are most at risk.” He highlighted that the poor and underserved face higher risks of illness and mortality. “These individuals are often unseen and unheard.

They lack resources and education, and it is the government’s responsibility, especially through the Ministry of Health, to prioritize their needs over those who have money and influence,” he explained.

Pezeshkian stressed that the government’s mission is not only to identify these issues but to work diligently towards solutions. “Our focus is on fairness and support for the disadvantaged,” he said.

“Within the limits of our resources, we are working alongside the healthcare sector to address the challenges facing these communities.”

Through his speech, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed his commitment to serving the Iranian people and addressing the nation’s pressing issues with fairness, transparency, and a focus on social justice.

MT/MG

