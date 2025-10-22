Knowledge-based companies to attend AgroExpo Uzbekistan

TEHRAN – Supported by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, Iranian knowledge-based firms will set up their pavilions at the AgroExpo Uzbekistan 2025, which is scheduled to take place from November 26 to 28 in Tashkent.

The exhibition offers an excellent platform for showcasing innovative products and solutions, as well as expanding the business network, ISNA reported.

As one of the leading exhibitions in Central Asia, the 19th edition AgroExpo Uzbekistan will cover different areas including agricultural machinery (agricultural machinery and inputs, tractors and trailers, logistic and transportation, harvesting and post-harvest equipment, fertilizers), Greenhouse Horticulture (horticulture solutions, greenhouse construction companies, hydroponics, greenhouse Management), Irrigation technologies (overhead irrigation systems, drip irrigation, pumps, piping, accessories for irrigation), Primary processing (packaging and materials for packaging, sorting equipment, cold Refrigerators, printing and labelling,...).

Other topics include Plant production (fertilizers and additives, plant breeding, seeds machinery and equipment for mechanical plant protection), Feed production (feed silos, feed containers, compound feed, feed additives), Animal breeding (animal housing, cattle and poultry breeding, veterinary medicine, milk and meat processing, slaughtering technologies for livestock and poultry), Animal health (animal identification, animal care equipment, animal health, livestock scales, hygiene, disinfection and cleaning equipment, safety at work, accident prevention), and Milking technology (milking installations and milking parlours, automatic milking methods, milk containers and cooling installations).

Tashkent seeks to boost sci-tech ties with Tehran

In April, Daliv Shahrukh Khozhakbarovich, Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, called on Iranian universities and scientific institutions to help develop technology and innovation in Uzbekistan, saying that face-to-face interaction between scientific officials is much more effective than diplomatic communications.

The Uzbek official made the remarks in a meeting with Farhad Yazdandoost, the head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the potential for developing scientific and technological collaborations between the two countries.

The official said the cooperation can be centered around sharing expertise, expanding scientific collaborations among universities’ chancellors, and joint funding in technological fields.

For his part, Yazdandoost elaborated on the country’s scientific achievements and significant growth in the number of students after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Notable growth in knowledge-based companies

The significant and fast-paced growth in the number of knowledge-based companies with over 200 percent increase in their number just over the past year (March 2023 – March 2024), shows the solid foundation, dynamism, and growth of the country in innovation and technology and the productive atmosphere which have been made available in line with the goal of boosting domestic production with public participation.

The current administration underscores the quantitative and qualitative development of knowledge-based companies. The number of companies, which was around 5,000 before the current administration took office in August 2021, has now reached 10,000 with a total value of two billion dollars.

MT/MG