Women’s futsal team aim to make history at 2025 World Cup: Tavassoli

TEHRAN – Farzaneh Tavassoli, goalkeeper of Iran’s women’s futsal team, says they intend to make history at the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

The 2025 edition is scheduled to be hosted in the Philippines from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7. Iran, in Group D, will face Brazil, Panama, and Italy. The team recently played two friendly matches with Russia in Tula.

“Two friendlies against Russia were essential and highly beneficial for the team’s preparation. The first match ended in a 2-2 draw, and we won the second 4-3. These friendlies were aimed at boosting the team’s readiness for the World Cup,” Tavassoli told Tehran Times.

“For years, Iran had no chance to play against a strong, stylish European side, and it was a milestone to win the first-ever match against Russia on their soil. The two matches will significantly aid the team’s preparation. European playing styles differ from Asian styles, and more friendlies with European teams will help us further,” she added.

Tavassoli believes that with hard work and strategic leadership, Iran can achieve notable results and even pursue “historic” outcomes at the 2025 World Cup, despite a tough group.

“Team Melli are a blend of young and experienced players across all positions. There is a mix of seasoned veterans and promising younger talent, with several players who have real match experience,” she concluded.