Rouhani advises next U.S. admin to return to its commitments

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani has advised the next U.S. administration to return to its commitments and respect the rule of law, and to realize that their approach toward Iran has been wrong all along.

“Our people faced economic terrorism in the last three years, and in this regard, they showed remarkable resistance, patience and endurance,” Rouhani said on Saturday.

He was referring to the sanctions the U.S. government slapped on Iran after the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018. Trump has called the sanctions his “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Iran to renegotiate the nuclear deal.

“The decision of our nation has always been clear, and whatever the circumstances, our nation continues its patience until the other side bows before the rule of law,” Rouhani said.

The president expressed hopes the U.S. would realize that its sanctions have failed to achieve their goals.

“We hope that the next U.S. administration surrenders to the rule of law and returns to all of its commitments, and our dear people would see and enjoy the reward of their patience, endurance and perseverance,” Rouhani pointed out.

Last month, U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said the U.S. has little opportunity left to impose new sanctions against Iran, as there are already many of them.

“One of the problems that we have faced with both Iran and Russia is that we now have so many sanctions against these countries that we have very little (opportunity) to do anything about it,” O’Brien said.

In remarks on Thursday, Rouhani shrugged off the outcome of the November 3 presidential elections in the United States, saying Iran moves forward irrespective of who runs the White House.

He also said the next U.S. administration will succumb in the face of the Iranian nation's resilience.

“Undoubtedly, the next U.S. administration will succumb in the face of the Iranian nation,” the president said, adding that the U.S. has no option but to submit to the rule of law and the Iranian nation's patience and resistance.

“I’m sure that the Iranian nation will emerge victorious in the end,” he added.

MH/