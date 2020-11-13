Rouhani: World realizing ‘maximum pressure’ won’t work

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has said the world has realized that the “maximum pressure” policy does not work, emphasizing that the U.S.-adopted policy is coming to an end.

“All the signs in today’s world show the world has realized that ‘maximum pressure’ does not work and maximum pressure is coming to an end,” Rouhani said on Thursday.

He said Iran will triumph over the coronavirus pandemic as well as sanctions with God’s grace and the Leader’s guidance.

“People will soon enjoy the outcome of their resistance and perseverance,” the president added.

The outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has pursued the “maximum pressure” policy against Iran in order to force Tehran to succumb to its demands. The policy was implemented after Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of a historic nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Washington then slapped several rounds of harsh sanctions on Iran, claiming it was pursuing to negotiate a better deal with Iran than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was clinched under his predecessor Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has voiced support for the JCPOA, saying his administration will rejoin the deal.

In remarks on Wednesday, Rouhani said his administration will make use of every opportunity in order to lift the U.S. sanctions.

“Whenever we see that there’s a situation for the lifting of sanctions, we will make use of that,” he said at a cabinet meeting. “Our goal is that cruel sanctions would be lifted.”

He also said the world is faced with new conditions with the defeat of Donald Trump, adding that it would enable the Islamic Republic to strengthen relations with friends and neighbors.

Iran’s foreign relations are based upon ties with neighbors and friends, he added, noting that the termination of Trump’s administration, which was an obstacle to Iran’s relations with other countries, would pave the way for the Iranian relations.

“We established good relations with certain neighbors such as Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan over the past years, as well as with other friendly countries like Russia, China and others. I feel that the atmosphere for closer relations with all of our friends is more prepared.”

Rouhani also said the Trump administration that sought the fall of the Iranian establishment has faced a “humiliating” defeat itself.

Last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called U.S. efforts and sanctions against Iran as a manifestation of atrocity, underlining that the Islamic Republic will continue to resist until it brings as much disgrace upon Washington as is possible.

“Concerning the economic problems, we do not factor out the Americans’ evil role and their sanctions that are truly criminal,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

