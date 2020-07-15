Iran is not isolated and will not stop development, Rouhani says

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that despite the United States’ efforts, Iran is not isolated and the pace of development in the country will continue without any delay.

“Despite the United States’ efforts, Iran is not and will not be isolated and its moves to develop will not stop,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

The U.S. has slapped the harshest sanctions in history against Iran in violation of international law. Among other sanctions, it has introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil export.

“The United States should know that it will never reach its objectives despite insisting on taking moves against the Iranian people’s interests,” Rouhani remarked.

He noted that Iran will never give in to bullying.

The Trump administration has claimed the purpose behind the sanctions is to bring Iran to the negotiating table to rewrite the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA. However, many analysts and officials are of the opinion that the sanctions pressure are aimed to regime change in Iran.

Rouhani also pointed to the arms sanctions on Iran which will end in October in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, saying it will mark respect to multilateralism, international law and international agreements.

The United States has stepped up calls for an indefinite extension of UN arms embargo on Iran. It has even submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council for the purpose.

The U.S. administration has made such action despite the fact that Donald Trump officially quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and is no longer party to the agreement.

Rouhani said, “Tehran has been monitoring moves in this area precisely.”

The remaining parties to the JCPOA have expressed opposition to the U.S. efforts to extend arms sanctions on Iran.

Analysts believe that Russia and China will most likely veto the U.S. plan to extend arms embargo.

Rouhani said the remaining parties to the JCPOA should know that “if they fail to act wisely under the influence of the United States, it will be a blow to international law, multilateralism and respect for international law.”

In an address to a virtual UN Security Council meeting on June 30, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “The international community in general—and the UN Security Council in particular—are facing an important decision: Do we maintain respect for the rule of law, or do we return to the law of the jungle by surrendering to the whims of an outlaw bully?”

NA/PA