U.S. should reconsider its Iran policy: MP

TEHRAN- Esmail Hossein Zehi, an Iranian lawmaker, has urged the United States to reconsider its policy toward Iran.

“It does not matter to the Iranian people whether Biden becomes president of the United States or Trump wins the election. All of them pursue a grand and hostile policy against the Iranian nation. American statesmen must learn from the past,” the lawmaker told the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

He added, “The Iranian people cannot trust them unless the American government learns from the past and apologize to the great Iranian nation. The U.S. government imposed harsh sanctions on the Iranian people and pursued hostile policies.”

“Whether Biden would be the next U.S. president or Trump, they should learn from the past and reconsider their hostile policies. The Iranian nation has been brilliant in history and cannot be compared to other nations,” said Zehi.

The lawmaker also pointed out that the outcome of the U.S. presidential election will not affect Iran’s policies.

“The results of the U.S. election do not affect the policies of Iran. It is the grand policies of American statesmen that need to change. Then the Iranian people will decide how to deal with the Americans,” Zehi pointed out.

SM/PA