Senior MP says Iran not caring about U.S. election

TEHRAN – Hossein Noushabadi, the head of the Parliament’s International Diplomacy and National Interests faction, has said Iran does not care about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

“The U.S. has indicated to the world that it will have a tense election and Iran does not care about the outcome of this election,” Noushabadi told the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) news agency.

He said there is no difference between the Republicans and the Democrats because they both seek to dominate others.

“In nature, we see no difference between the Democrats and Republicans. The hegemonic system is the system of domination over others, and they have been tested,” said the lawmaker. “Over the past years, various U.S. administrations have demonstrated that their goals are the same and they only pursue different methods toward Iran. We should not wait and see what will happen during the [U.S.] election. The U.S. policy is being made by other people behind the scene. But their methods are different.”

The lawmaker has alluded to the U.S. presidential debate, saying the people of the U.S. and the world have seen a pointless discourse in the debate.

He said, “It’s demeaning to the U.S. that someone who introduces himself as a construction contractor becomes a president. The Americans understood that they were deceived.”

The U.S presidential election will be held on November 3. The two main candidates have held the first presidential debate amid the coronavirus pandemic, which killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and infected 7.64 million others including President Donald Trump himself who is struggling to secure a reelection victory.

Noushabadi pointed out that the U.S. will face a tough election while its people are doubtful.

“It’s still under discussion whether Trump’s infection was true or not in these circumstances. Anyway, they will face a tough election while the people are doubtful because the two main candidates of this country are accusing each other of rigging [the election] and committing hypocritical behavior,” noted the Iranian lawmaker, adding that the U.S. election has shown that America is void of civilization, culture, and ethics.

He also said the positions of Iran and the U.S. are clear.

“Iran’s policies toward the U.S. are clear and the U.S. colonial and aggressive policies are also clear. The fake power of the Americans will be questioned,” Noushabadi asserted.



In addition to Noushabadi, several other Iranian officials and analysts have said, regardless of who will win the U.S. election, the White House policy toward Iran is unlikely to change fundamentally.

“Wasn’t [President Barack] Obama a Democrat? What Obama did wasn’t better than Trump. The only [difference] is that he [President Obama] worked quietly while Trump works vociferously. These sanctions have been imposed by the Democrats especially under Obama,” Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, told the Tasnim news agency on September 19.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Parliament speaker, also echoed the same assessment in September, saying Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are both determined to harm the Iranian people.

“Whether Trump or Biden becomes president, there will be no difference in the main policy of harming the Iranian nation. Therefore, we need to concentrate on empowering the Iranian nation,” the speaker said.

SM/PA