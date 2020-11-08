IIDCYA to announce winners of Clean Hands painting contest tomorrow online

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will announce the winners of the International Clean Hands, Save Lives Painting Contest on Monday online.

The institute launched the competition in March to promote the topic of personal health, which has received much attention as one of the main factors in transmitting coronavirus.

The University of Geneva Hospitals and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences have made contributions to the competition.

Winners will be announced during an online ceremony, which will stream live on cong-phcai.mums.ac.ir at 9 pm, the IIDCYA announced on Sunday.

Nearly 9,000 paintings done by children aged between 4 and 18 from 27 countries have been sent to the competition.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran in February, the IIDCYA has developed numerous programs to raise children’s awareness of the disease and to enrich their times during the coronavirus era.

The institute gave discounts on its electronic copies of a number of its publications to help keep children busy with reading during the home quarantine.

Hundreds of books ranging from novels and historical books to audiobooks were offered by Iranian platforms providing online book sales service.

It also made a number of its films and videos of its theatrical performances available for the users on its website during the pandemic.

Photo: A poster for the International Clean Hands, Save Lives Painting Contest.

