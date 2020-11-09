“The Crab” competing in Romania’s Animest 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Shiva Sadeq-Asadi’s short film “The Crab” is competing in the 15th edition of Animest, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Romanian animation, this year.

The movie tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The animation produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults has been screened in various international events, including the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

It is also competing in the official section of the 62nd International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Bilbao–Zinebi, which will be running in the Spanish city from November 13 to 20.

The moviegoers will be able to watch Oscar films, stories that have traveled around the world and master classes with elite animators until November 15 during the online Animest.

No less than 55 online screenings are being prepared to reach the homes of animation lovers, through the streaming platform of the festival.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Shiva Sadeq-Asadi’s short animated film “The Crab”.

