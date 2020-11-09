TEDPIX loses 25,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 25,369 points to 1.215 million on Monday.

Over 7.901 billion securities worth 59.928 trillion rials (about $1.426 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index fell 24,755 points and the second market’s index 27,087 points.

TEDPIX finally experienced a weekly growth in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday) after several weeks of falling.

The index increased 2,000 points (less than one percent) to stand at 1.29 million points in the previous week.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18.

MA/MA