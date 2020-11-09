Six Iranians chosen for AVC Technical Committees

TEHRAN – Six Iranians have been elected as members of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Technical Committees on Monday.

The 43rd AVC Board of Administration Meeting was held via video conference, with newly-elected Board members attending to handle administrative matters related to the meeting which include nomination of AVC Official Positions, AVC Technical Committee Chairpersons and selection of FIVB Board of Administration Members representing AVC.

Mahmoud Afshardoost and Gholamreza Norouzi retained their positions as members of Coaches and Medical Committees, respectively.

Masoud Yazdanpanah was chosen as a member of Sports Events Council and Farhad Shahmiri was elected as new member of Referees Committee.



Mehdi Eslami and Kasra Ghafouri have been also elected for Finance Committee and Beach Volleyball Committee, respectively, en.iranvolleyball.com reported.